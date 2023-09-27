American Soldier Travis King Released From North Korea, in U.S. Custody

Travis King, an American soldier who had been held in North Korea for two months, is in U.S. custody, officials said Wednesday. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

American Soldier Travis King to Be Deported by North KoreaNorth Korea will deport Travis King, the American soldier who illegally entered the country two months ago.

US officials say Travis King, who crossed into North Korea, is in American custodyPvt. Travis King, the American soldier who crossed into North Korea two months ago, is in U.S. custody, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.

