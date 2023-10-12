In 2011, I was living in Washington, D.C. with my wife, where we had planned to spend our retirement years.can be up to 46% less than back in the U.S. But one of the most unexpected things about this country is how very different tipping etiquette is.It would be unusual to tip a gardener, plumber or electrician.

At restaurants and bars, tipping is less common outside of major cities, like Lisbon, Porto and other tourist destinations. The No. 1 key to a happier, longer life—'that younger people don't' know, according to the oldest and 'wisest' Americans

But, like many traditional Portuguese businesses, you won't see an automatic service fee in your bill. You'll have to be proactive about it, either by leaving cash on the table or by requesting to add a tip to your bill. headtopics.com

But in our eight years here, a waiter has only prompted us to leave a tip once or twice. And I have never heard anyone complain about not receiving one. I always tip at my favorite coffee shops, wine bars and restaurants, and the gesture is appreciated. Sometimes I even get to skip the line at my regular lunch counter and go straight to the cashier — although it probably helps that I always order the same meal.

