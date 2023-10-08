American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain. Two others are missing

American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed Sunday dead after avalanches struck the slopes of a Tibetan mountain, while two others remained missing, according to Chinese media reports.

The avalanches also seriously injured Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa, who was escorted down the mountain by rescuers and is currently in stable condition. A total of 52 climbers from various countries including the U.S., Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit, Xinhua said.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month. The State Department says it took the action in response to Russia declaring the two American diplomats persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed U.S. consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year. Spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats.' The expulsions come at a time of animosity over the war in Ukraine and as diplomatic relations have plummeted to their worst level since the Cold War.

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month

House Republican takes aim at Chinese spying on American collegesJeremiah Poff is an education and culture reporter for the Washington Examiner. A Virginia native, he previously worked for the Cardinal Newman Society, the Department of Education, and the College Fix. He graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2019 with a degree in journalism and a minor in human life studies.

Two Latin American Tech Tigers Riding a Consumer SurgeNu Holdings with its Nubank fintech has effectively reached out to a Brazilian market that’s embracing the internet and bank accounts. MercadorLibre has...

American Airlines regional plane collides with shuttle bus, injures twoTwo people suffered minor injuries after a American Airlines regional jet clipped a shuttle bus on Friday evening at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.