American Jews feel solidarity about Israel — for the moment

People gathered on the National Mall on Sunday to express support for Israel. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)Just a few weeks ago, before a huge Rosh Hashanah audience, Rabbi Rachel Timoner thundered from the pulpit of her large Brooklyn synagogue against the government in Israel.

“I’ve given five sermons just this year very harshly critical of the Israeli government, and my whole career I’ve spoken about the occupation. But this is not that time,” Timoner told the The Washington Post on Sunday. “This is not a ‘both sides’ time.

In Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza, Timoner’s Beth Elohim and 20 other congregations first debated canceling the commemoration of the holy day and then decided to reform it. To walk slowly in circles instead of dancing. To sing the same songs, but with somber, reflective music and prayer. Beth El Hebrew in Alexandria, Va. headtopics.com

IfNotNow, a prominent Jewish group focused on ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, said it watched the “unfolding horrors with heartbreak and dread” for Israelis and Palestinians.“We cannot and will not say today’s actions by Palestinian militants are unprovoked,” it said Saturday. “We absolutely condemn the killing of innocent civilians.

Kramer then had an impromptu exchange with fourth-grade classmates of her daughter who were sitting on bean bag chairs in the synagogue’s “Israel room,” a small room wallpapered in pictures of Israel. The room was designed to be an “immersive space” for contemplation and learning about the country.“There is fighting that has broken out in Israel. headtopics.com

Michelle Adler-Wexler, an Overland Park resident and an employee of the synagogue, said she was trying to help her teenage daughter navigate the conflict on social media. Madison, a high-schooler, had posted a note of support for Israel on Instagram, which quickly spread among her friend group. Another teen responded with an emoji of the Palestinian flag.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

U.S. Working to Confirm American Casualties in IsraelSecretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. could make an announcement on aid to Israel as soon as Sunday, in response to “specific additional...

Family of Missing American in Israel, Hersh Golberg-Polin, Pleads for His Safety“We just want him home and safe,” his father told the Jerusalem Post.

NSC confirms death of several American citizens in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. In an email to members, union President Ed Sicher says the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they can be 'reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”