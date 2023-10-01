American Jesus' Ending Is Perfect Because It Rejects Cynicism for Sincerity

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! This article contains spoilers for American Jesus: Revelation #3 American Jesus is a series that brings the Bible’s Book of Revelation to the modern era, depicting the...

American Jesus could be described as a reimagining of The Omen or Rosemary’s Baby, though followed through to its conclusion. A secret satanic society that consists of and controls the ruling class of the entire planet orchestrated the birth of the Antichrist in order to bring about the end of the world. More accurately, bring about an era of Godlessness in the world and claim the planet for Satan. However, with the birth of one must come that of the other, and not long after the Antichrist was born, so too was the Returned Christ. As prophesied in the Book of Revelation, the Child of God would return to judge humanity, and would bring those who were worthy to heaven in an event known as the Rapture. The Earth would then fall under the complete control of Satan, and it would be like a hell on Earth for all eternity. That’s a pretty epic end of the world story in and of itself, and American Jesus had every opportunity to tell that version of it.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for American Jesus: Revelation #3 American Jesus is a series that brings the Bible's Book of Revelation to the modern era, depicting the strange, metaphorical coming of armageddon in a more literal sense. In short, it's a story about the end of the world. At least, it should have been. And that's why the ending to this Chosen One story is absolutely perfect, as it rejects the cynicism that usually comes with these types of stories for sincerity.

American Jesus could be described as a reimagining of The Omen or Rosemary’s Baby, though followed through to its conclusion. A secret satanic society that consists of and controls the ruling class of the entire planet orchestrated the birth of the Antichrist in order to bring about the end of the world. More accurately, bring about an era of Godlessness in the world and claim the planet for Satan. However, with the birth of one must come that of the other, and not long after the Antichrist was born, so too was the Returned Christ. As prophesied in the Book of Revelation, the Child of God would return to judge humanity, and would bring those who were worthy to heaven in an event known as the Rapture. The Earth would then fall under the complete control of Satan, and it would be like a hell on Earth for all eternity. That’s a pretty epic end of the world story in and of itself, and American Jesus had every opportunity to tell that version of it. But instead, the book decided to dig into the very nature of the idea of Jesus Christ: forgiveness.

American Jesus’ Returned Christ Forgives The World Rather Than Ending It In the final part of the American Jesus trilogy (American Jesus: Revelation #3 by Mark Miller, Peter Gross, and Tomm Coker), the Antichrist named Jodie - who had risen in political power to become the President of the United States - is facing off against the Returned Christ named Catalina. Before anything definitive happens, however, Jodie asks Catalina for forgiveness, and for the forgiveness of the entire human race. He was meant to represent the downfall of humanity, and the things he’d done in the name of his dark father were atrocious to say the least. However, right on the precipice of armageddon, the Antichrist himself asks the Returned Christ to forgive the world for its acceptance of the evil he made manifest.

Not only did Jodie ask for forgiveness from Catalina, but his message and sentiment extended beyond his mortal body, and was, in fact, a plea from Satan to God. The book ended with Satan back in heaven sitting at God’s left side as the angel Lucifer once more, with Catalina sitting at God’s right. Jodie renounced the evil he had been raised into and decided to spend the rest of his life in the loving embrace of his family and friends. The world as humans knew it had ended, and a new age of love had begun. This ending flipped the original story on its head, as humans weren’t taken up to heaven only to leave the most wicked behind to endure hell on Earth. Instead, the love of God and heaven was felt by everyone on the planet without the hateful filter of the devil’s presence, and it was all part of God’s plan all along.

The whole point of Jesus in the Bible was as a figure of forgiveness, which is why it was always strange that His story would end by choosing to leave billions of people behind on an Earth that was destined to - quite literally - go to hell. Rather than depicting that version of the Returned Christ in his story, Mark Miller opted to portray the original purpose of Jesus Christ in Catalina, which translated to a much more optimistic view of the biblical end of days in American Jesus, where even Satan finds redemption in God’s light - and it’s absolutely perfect.

American Jesus: Revelation #3 published by Image Comics is available now.