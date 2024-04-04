American Idol Contestant Emmy Russell Opens Up About Struggle with Disordered Eating

Emmy Russell , a contestant on this season's ' American Idol ', opens up about her struggle with disordered eating and how she turned it into something beautiful with her song ' Skinny '. Russell's eating disorder began in high school and resurfaced during a mission trip to Brazil.

She discusses the impact it had on her health and her journey towards recovery.

Emmy Russell American Idol Disordered Eating Skinny High School Health Recovery

