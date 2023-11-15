American Ice Hockey Player Killed in Game

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was killed during a game in the English Ice Hockey Association. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade. The suspect was released on bail pending further inquiries.

