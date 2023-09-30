American Horror Story: Delicate: Anna's Terror Grows in 'When the Bough Breaks' Preview

FX has released a preview for"When the Bough Breaks", the upcoming third episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of the long-running horror anthology series. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 4th.

FX has released a preview for"When the Bough Breaks", the upcoming third episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of the long-running horror anthology series. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 4th. The second episode of the series saw Anna's paranoia grow as she seemed to be being stalked by a mysterious woman and things only got worse when she seemingly miscarried near the end of the episode. However, in the preview, not only does Anna (Emma Roberts) seem to still be being stalked, but she mysteriously can feel her unborn child moving inside of her — something that should not be possible if she did, indeed, miscarry. You can check out the preview for yourself in the video below.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto previously said of Kardashian. Quinto appeared in the second episode,"Rockabye", as a presenter at an awards ceremony."She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter."Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Kim Kardashian Previously Revealed that She Got an Acting Coach for Her AHS Role.Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that she got an acting coach to help her prepare for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian revealed."It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When Kardashian was asked specifically about acting lessons, she confirmed that she was in fact taking them,"I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FX.