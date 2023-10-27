American Horror Stories Season 3: Tapeworm Ending Explained

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The third season of American Horror Stories introduces its first body horror episode with "Tapeworm.

Her new friend Heather tells her about a doctor who can give her a miracle drug for weight loss, but it causes complications with her heart, so he suggests a nonconventional approach - a tapeworm. Vivian willingly ingests the larvae and as the organism grows inside her, she sheds pounds and appears in glamorous magazines, but the tapeworm's appetite is insatiable.

The Tapeworm's Final Victim & Heather's Doom Explained At one point Vivian tries to explain the tapeworm's hunger to Heather, but she gets rebuffed and told that the "tapeworm" is simply her jealousy and massively inflated ego running rampant. This denial sets Heather up to be ignorant of the tapeworm's real danger when she enters their shared apartment and discovers Vivian's body in the bathtub. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, Heather didn't have the same Faustian choice that Vivian did when it came to ingesting the tapeworm, and therefore has even less of a chance of controlling it. Whereas at least the doctor warned Vivian about overfeeding the tapeworm, Heather had no such explanation and would therefore be in even greater peril.

Vivian's Death & Tapeworm Reveal Explained Despite her doctor's strict instructions, Vivian doesn't adhere to a normal eating schedule and instead allows the tapeworm to dictate the size of her meals. Not only does she eat outside of meal time, but she eats whenever she's not working, and soon begins devouring the food at the craft service table to the shock of the surrounding models. headtopics.com

