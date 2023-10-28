American Horror Stories Season 3: Tapeworm Cast & Character Guide

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary In "Tapeworm," the third episode of American Horror Stories season 3, Ryan Murphy's anthology series examines the way the fashion industry devours aspiring models and leaves them for dead.

As the pounds fall off, Vivian lands exclusive editorials and soon, the cover of Vogue, but the tapeworm's appetite is insatiable, and she can't stop eating. Desperate to stop the ravenous organism before it ruins her life, she tries a last-ditch method to get it out herself, but she's let it grow so large and strong that it kills her as it exits.

Lisa Rinna As Sheila Klein As Sheila Klein, the indefatigable head of the Sheila Klein modeling agency, Lisa Rinna brings all of her considerable charisma and charm to bear as the reptilian fashion pundit. Icy, shrewd, and calculating, she knows what it takes to get to the top of the world as a supermodel, and she sees that drive in Vivian, surreptitiously waiting to see if the young woman will do what it takes to prove it to her. headtopics.com

Laura Kariuki As Vivian Lee Finch Laura Kariuki plays Vivian Lee Finch, a young woman with scoliosis who's determined to prove to herself and the world that she can become a model and land on the cover of Vogue. Kariuki has a tough job vacillating believably between wide-eyed innocence, monstrous rage, and wailing sorrow as the tapeworm she ingests to lose weight dictates her every mood and ruins her dreams.

Hazel Graye As Heather Billings Hazel Graye is Heather Billings, a young aspiring model from Montana who's already been tirelessly trying to get signed with an agency by the time she meets Vivian on her first day in New York City. Graye conveys Heather's kindness and artistic passion as anathema to Vivian's narcissism and insatiable lust for success, though deep down, there's the suggestion that, as Sheila mentions to Vivian, Heather would devour her to get to the top, too. headtopics.com

