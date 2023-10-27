American Horror Stories Season 3: Organ Ending Explained

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The final episode of American Horror Stories season 3 is a truly terrifying tale of a dating app hookup gone wrong, leading the hour's main character down a dangerous path that ends with a shocking discovery related to an organ theft ring. Episode 4, "Organ," begins with Toby Arcaño, played by Raúl Castillo, having an endless amount of hookups with women that he matched with on Pincher.

Unfortunately for Toby, one of the women he meets via Pincher works for an underground organ theft ring called Magna Mater, which means "Great Mother" in Latin. They steal his left kidney and implant a mysterious biological structure in his body. The assault leads Toby down a dark path as he yearns to learn the truth behind what happened to him and what is growing inside of him. However, he soon finds out that the people he thought he could trust were betraying him the entire time.

The Truth Behind The Organ Theft Ring Explained Following Toby's gruesome night with Natessa in American Horror Stories season 3, episode 4, Toby is determined to understand what happened to him. Thankfully, he remembers Natessa's back tattoo, and after some help from his hacker friend Wyatt, Toby discovers that his horrific hookup is connected to Magna Mater, an organ theft ring. He attends one of their auctions, where he finds Natessa and accidentally shoots and kills her. headtopics.com

There, Toby comes face to face with Sasha, his best friend and coworker, and Lee, his boss at Trillium Corp. As it turns out, Sasha previously introduced Magna Mater to Lee as a possible acquisition for the company months ago, and Lee jumped on the opportunity. So, Toby is working for a company that owns the organ theft ring that stole his left kidney and implanted a new organ, and his closest confidants are actually his biggest enemies.

Did Toby Die In American Horror Stories Season 3, Episode 4? Magna Mater's mission also centers around bettering women's lives, meaning that they could not care less about what happened to Toby and the other men who harvested the group's new organ. After Sasha and Lee explain to Toby how the new organ growing inside him works, he asks them what happens when surgeons take it out of him. headtopics.com

