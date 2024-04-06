American Courts Prioritize Profits Over Justice, Says Former Attorney

Daniel Hatcher, a former attorney for Maryland Legal Aid, criticizes the American court system for prioritizing profits over justice. He highlights California and Alabama as examples where courts generate significant funding through fines and fees imposed on the poor. Hatcher argues that when profit becomes the focus, families become vulnerable to a justice system that should be protecting them.

He points out that multiple branches of the court, police, probation departments, and prosecutors all target the same family for fines and fees

