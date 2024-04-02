American Couple Stranded on African Island After Cruise Ship Leaves Without Them

An American couple's vacation took a turn for the worse after the cruise ship they were on left without them. The couple was stranded on the African island of São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island off of western Africa, when the tour they were on took longer than expected.

The Campbells are with six other tourists who were also left behind. They said the tour operator contacted the captain to let them know that the eight passengers were going to be late and they were on their way.

