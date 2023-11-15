American Arcadia: An Interactive Indie Thriller

American Arcadia is an interactive indie thriller that follows the story of Trevor Hills, an average guy whose boring life is about to get him killed. Developed by Out of the Blue, the game combines puzzle-platformer gameplay with a small-scale Hollywood spy thriller. The game takes jabs at capitalism, Disney, and reality TV, offering a sharp dystopian satire.

