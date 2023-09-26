American Airlines flight attendant found dead at Pa. airport hotel, labeled ‘suspicious’: reports

The 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Now, the shocking discovery has sparked the Homicide Detectives Division to investigate, according to reports. Authorities were called to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at 1 Arrival Road around 10:40 p.m.
Monday after the 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Multiple unopened bottles of prescription drugs also were found in the room.
Sep. 26, 2023, 5:14 p.m.The body of a flight attendant was discovered inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Now, the shocking discovery has sparked the Homicide Detectives Division to investigate, according to reports.
Authorities were called to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at 1 Arrival Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday after the 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Multiple unopened bottles of prescription drugs also were found in the room.
The woman was said to have been “on several medications,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said to