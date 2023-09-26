American Airlines flight attendant found dead at Pa. airport hotel, labeled ‘suspicious’: reports

The 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Now, the shocking discovery has sparked the Homicide Detectives Division to investigate, according to reports. Authorities were called to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at 1 Arrival Road around 10:40 p.m.

Monday after the 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Multiple unopened bottles of prescription drugs also were found in the room.

Read more:

PennLive »

$20 million upgrade of American Airlines Center brings big thingsThe event center is getting a big upgrade, see what’s new.

Musician David Ryan Harris Says American Airlines Accused Him of Trafficking His Biracial Kids'Apparently a flight attendant had called ahead with some sort of concern that perhaps my mixed children weren’t my children,' Harris said in an Instagram video

Police call flight attendant's death at Philly airport hotel 'suspicious'Police are investigating after the body of a woman, who worked as a flight attendant, was found in a room at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott. Officials said the woman had cloth stuffed in her mouth.

13-year-old boy found dead under suspicious circumstances in Houston apartment complexHOUSTON - A teenager was found dead inside under 'suspicious' circumstances at an apartment complex on Houston's Northwest Side.Harris County Sheriff's deputie

Sheriff: Teen boy found dead under suspicious circumstances at NW Harris County apartmentThe family said that it appeared that he was a heavy sleeper. However, it's still unclear what the cause of death is for the teen.

Sep. 26, 2023, 5:14 p.m.The body of a flight attendant was discovered inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Now, the shocking discovery has sparked the Homicide Detectives Division to investigate, according to reports.

Authorities were called to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at 1 Arrival Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday after the 66-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew with “a cloth in her mouth.” Multiple unopened bottles of prescription drugs also were found in the room.

The woman was said to have been “on several medications,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said to