An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a Philadelphia airport hotel room with a sock in her mouth, two days after she was supposed to checkout. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle and no weapons were found inside the room,Sealed prescription bottles were found inside the room, and investigators said she was on “several medications.

”

A cause of death has not been determined, but she “suffered a sudden death,” Chief Inspector Scott Small. The woman’s identity has not been made public as autopsy results haven’t been released as of early Wednesday.

Small told the outlet the woman’s death is considered “suspicious” and is being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Detectives Division. The 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas was discovered unresponsive by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening and medics pronounced her dead at around 10:40 p.m.Sealed prescription bottles were found inside the room, as investigators said she was on “several medications.”No arrests have been made in the “suspicious death” and it is being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Detectives Division.The Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. headtopics.com

In June, an American Airlines flight attendant died when she collapsed mid-flight on an overseas trip back to the US.

Carol Wright, who worked with the airline for 38 years unexpectedly collapsed on a flight from Venice to Philadelphia aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner,

The plane diverted to Dublin, Ireland while the crew made “valiant efforts” to save Wright, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.