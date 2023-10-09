American Airlines, Carnival fall; Northrop Grumman, ConocoPhillips rise, Monday, 10/9/2023

Military contractors jumped on rising tensions as Israel and Hamas waged war.Airlines suspended flights to Israel as the U.S. State Department warned about travel to the region.Carnival Corp. (CCL), down 76 cents to $12.50.

Cruise lines companies and other travel-related stocks fell amid increased worries about global conflicts.A labor strike against Detroit automakers entered its fourth week.The private equity firm is reportedly preparing a joint buyout offer for Vodafone’s Spanish unit.Utilities held up better than most of the market as investors leaned toward less risky sectors.

Read more:

AP »

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines suspending flights to Israel amid attacksUnited Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines airlines have canceled flights to Israel over safety fears after terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack Saturday.

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warMore PFAs were filled in 2022 than any other year, but does that mean domestic violence is on the rise?

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza.

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warRio Verde Foothills regains access to a Scottsdale water fill station after being cut off 10 months ago.

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. In an email to members, union President Ed Sicher says the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they can be 'reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza