America’s secret asset against AI workforce takeover

Two significant shifts are changing America’s workforce as we’ve known it. First, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform everything about work. AI technologies-related job displacement presents a major challenge to the American worker and it continues to disrupt our economy. Equally disruptive is our rapidly aging workforce. The U.S.

They also have problem-solving abilities formed by years of experience and industry knowledge. AI doesn’t – and won’t – have these strengths. AI AND JOB LOSSES: HOW WORRIED SHOULD WE BE? AI also can’t train future generations to keep up with these very human skills. Mentor and mentee relationships have been at the core of training up future generations for years.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Great American Media's Streaming Arm Named Great American Pure FlixEXCLUSIVE: Following the June merger of Great American Media with Sony’s subscription streaming outfit Pure Flix, the combined entity will now be called Great American Pure Flix. Great Americ…

Great American Living Channel Rebrands To Great American Faith & LivingReflecting its faith-based programming.

Basha family donating The Eddie Basha Collection of American Indian and Western American fine artHeard Museum and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West will receive the 2,000 piece art collection.

13 of the oldest archaeological sites in the AmericasSascha is a U.K.-based trainee staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

The African Influence In The Americas: Documentary FilmJoin in for an online experience and learn about The African Influence in the Americas via a screening of the documentary film 'Walk on the River 2.0.' Through the lens of San Antonio, Texas the group explores evidence of African Influence in the Americas before and after the arrival of Europeans in this part of the world. The strongest evidence of African presence in America before Columbus comes from the pen of Columbus himself.

How Hamas’ Surprise Attack on Israel Affects American and Israeli PoliticsSee multiple perspectives from National Review (Opinion), UnHerd, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.