America's poor math skills raise alarms over global competitiveness

The U.S. military, employers and economic development specialists have been raising alarms about the implications of American students' low math scores for the country's competitiveness and national security. One result: Students from other countries are preparing to lead these fields. Only one in five graduate students in math-intensive subjects including computer science and electrical engineering at U.S.

universities are American, the National Foundation for American Policy reports. The rest come from abroad. Most will leave the U.S. when they finish their programs.

In the U.S., poor math skills could mean lower salaries for today's kids. A Stanford economist has estimated that, if U.S. pandemic math declines are not reversed, students now in kindergarten through grade 12

over their careers, depending on what state they live in, than their predecessors educated just before the start of the pandemic. But it also means the country's productivity and competitiveness could slide.

“Math just underpins everything,” said Megan Schrauben, executive director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s MiSTEM initiative, which tries to get more students into STEM. “It’s extremely important for the future prosperity of our students and communities, but also our entire state.”

in STEM, according to the National Science and Technology Council.

In Massachusetts, employers are anticipating a shortage over the next five yearsin the life sciences alone.

“It’s not a small problem,” said Edward Lambert Jr., executive director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education. “We’re just not starting students, particularly students of color and from lower-resourced families, on career paths related to math and computer science and those things in which we need to stay competitive, or starting them early enough.”

The Bridge to Calculus program at Northeastern, where Kevin Tran spent his summer, is one response to that. The 113 participating students were paid $15 an hour, most of it from Boston and its public schools, said the program’s coordinator, Bindu Veetel. The university provided the classroom space and some of the teachers.

The students’ days began at 7:30 a.m., when teacher Jeremy Howland had them run exercises in their heads. “Bada-bing,” Howland said whenever they were right.

Students learned to apply that knowledge in coding, data analysis, robotics and elementary electrical engineering classes.

It’s not just a good deed that Northeastern is doing. Some of the graduates of Bridge to Calculus end up enrolling there and proceeding to its highly ranked computer science and engineering programs, which — like those at other U.S. universities — struggle to attract homegrown talent.

These American high school students said they get why their classmates don’t like math.

“It’s a struggle. It’s constant thinking,” said Steven Ramos, 16, who said he plans to become a computer or electrical engineer instead of following his brother and other relatives into construction work.

But with time, the answers come into focus, said Wintana Tewolde, also 16, who wants to be a doctor. “It’s not easy to understand, but once you do, you see it.”

Peter St. Louis-Severe, 17, said math, to him, is fun. “It’s the only subject I can truly understand, because most of the time it has only one answer,” said St. Louis-Severe, who hopes to be a mechanical or chemical engineer.

Not everyone is convinced that a lack of math skills is holding America back.

What employers really want “is trainability, the aptitude of people being able to learn the systems and solve problems,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, an information technology trade association. Other countries, he said, “are dying for the way our kids learn creativity.”

Back in class, the students fielded Howland’s questions about polynomial functions. And after an occasional stumble, they got all the exercises right.___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

