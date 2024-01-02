America's Immigration System in Crisis: Will 2024 Bring Solutions?

On this 'Face the Nation' broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan: Camilo Montoya Galvez, CBS News immigration and politics reporterSen.

Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnson David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research and CBS News election law contributor Jo Lin Kent, CBS News senior business and technology reporterBen Tracy, CBS News senior national and environmental correspondentClick here to browse full transcripts of 'Face the Nation.' MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington.And this week on Face the Nation: At year's end, America's immigration system is in crisis. Will 2024 finally bring some solutions?Every day this month, thousands of migrants crossed America's southern border into the U.S., increasing the strain on both federal officials and local communities. Meanwhile, bipartisan negotiators in the Senate are struggling to strike a deal that might stem the crisis and overhaul immigration laws for the first time in nearly 40 year





CBSNews » / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition Returns to North AmericaThe 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition marks the return of the electric 500 to North America. The starting price is $39,995 CAD and it will be available in Quebec and British Columbia initially.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Assembly Speaker Rivas Makes Leadership Changes for 2024 SessionAssembly Speaker Robert Rivas puts key allies into leadership posts and shuffles the top posts on committees heading into the 2024 session of the Legislature. One big winner: Pro-housing advocates.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Winter 2024 Fashion Trends Revealed in Recent Resort SeasonA breakdown of the key trends for winter 2024 revealed in the recent resort season, including the surge of mermaid-inspired looks and the growing popularity of the color blue.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Postseason Rankings Update for the 2024 Class2024 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN Our NEW No. 1 overall player in 2024 is Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith (Jermiah_Smith1) “There has not been a No. 1 overall wide receiver since Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012 but there has not been a receiver like Smith since arguably Julio Jones in the 2008 class” - adamgorney What made Jeremiah Smith No.1 overall? “He’s fast, he’s strong, he has awesome hands and a phenomenal work ethic to be the best” -AG See the FULL list of the updated five-stars HERE👇

Source: Rivals - 🏆 536. / 51 Read more »

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Nominations RevealedThe Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations have been announced, recognizing various films, shows, actors, and directors. However, the awards ceremony has faced challenges due to allegations of corruption and racism within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

First Drive: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek WildernessAuto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Sedona, AZ – The Crosstrek, otherwise known as the Impreza on Stilts, is the star player on the Subaru roster in Canada. The Outback and Forester are certainly popular models, but the wee Crosstrek currently accounts for some 35 percent of the brand’s sales here. It’s not hard to figure out why. The city-friendly small SUV offers a comfortable on-pavement ride and all-wheel-drive reassurance for a relatively affordable price. But there was a gap in the model range, in the view of Subaru. The mantra for the company in producing this new Wilderness version was to offer customers ‘A Crosstrek for Everyone’, making the model as omnipresent on auto shoppers’ short lists as the cacti and healing vortexes found in this beautiful corner of Arizona

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »