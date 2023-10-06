AMC stock surges as Taylor Swift concert tops $100 million advance ticket sales

Shares of movie theater chain and meme stock darling AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged more than 10% Friday after the company announced that the “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” concert film has brought in more than $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.
The eagerly anticipated movie debuts on Friday Oct.13, hitting more than 8,500 theaters in 100 countries worldwide, AMC AMC, +10.16% said, in a statement Thursday. “Audience demand for ‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour’ concert film has been incredible from the moment it was first announced,” AMC added.
In North America, AMC Theatres Distribution has reached agreements to show the film at nearly 4,000 movie theaters, starting Oct. 13, AMC said.AMC recently announced that the film had shattered the company’s record for single-day advance ticket sales, with $26 million in ticket revenue sold on Aug. 31. The company’s shares rose 10.5% Friday, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 1.1%. headtopics.com
Last month Cinemark announced Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch the film.Major concert films are in the spotlight, boosted by high-profile tours from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, whose “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will hit cinemas next month. On Monday Cinemark announced that preshows for Beyoncé’s film will begin Nov. 30.