AMC CEO Adam Aron sent sexually explicit photos, texts to woman he thought did 'unmentionable things' as part of catfishing scheme

Adam Aron, the controversial CEO of meme-stock darling AMC Entertainment, sent sexually explicit images and text messages to a woman he thought was a ballerina who had done “unmentionable things” to him, according to a bombshell report.
The scam surfaced in a sealed federal indictment filed in the Southern District of New York last year against Sakoya Blackwood, who pleaded guilty over the summer, the outlet reported. He asked her whether she was a ballerina who had done “unmentionable things” to him, according to sealed court documents obtained by Semafor.AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sent sexually explicit images and text messages while caught up in a catfishing scheme where he believed he was texting with a 17-year-old Russian ballerina.
"Offers are coming in like crazy ppl love a scandal," she texted Aron under the guise of the ex-boyfriend, per the outlet.The woman behind the fake alias that was chatting with Aron, "Mia," was actually 34-year-old Sakoya Blackwood from the Bronx. Blackwood has since been arrested.Aron, who took home a $23.
“Last year I became the victim of an elaborate criminal extortion by a third party who was unknown to me related to false allegations about my personal life,” Aron penned. “With my access to resources, if I did not stand up against blackmail, who could?”Aron was initially identified in court documents only as a “public-company CEO.
"Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit, especially with Congress having been discussing imposing potentially soaring capital gains tax rates and significant changes to what can be passed on to one's heirs," said Aron, who's now 69.