AMC and 12 Other Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Doesn't Recommend

Wall Street is reluctant to get too bearish on a stock, but when it does, it can be worth paying attention—especially when the analysts agree that a stock isn’t a Buy.

There are 13 stocks in the large-company Russell 1000 index covered by at least five analysts that have no Buy ratings at all. That’s unusual. Of the 970 or so stocks with more than five analysts, roughly 99% of them have at least one Buy rating. What’s more, the average Buy-rating ratio for stocks in the Russell 1000 index is about 55%.

No LoveStocks in the Russell 1000 with at least five analyst rating and zero buy calls. Source: Bloomberg There are reasons the Street doesn’t like those 13. The money managers, banks, and insurance providers, to some extent, are hurt by either rising interest rates or the shape of the Treasury yield curve. Staples companies such as Hormel have been out of favor with investors lately. Whatever the reason, the stocks simply have no Buy ratings, according to Bloomberg. headtopics.com

When we see that kind of consensus, we usually want to start thinking about taking the other side of the trade. The fact that the 13 stocks aren’t expensive—they trade at about 12 times 12-month forward earnings, not including AMC, which isn’t profitable—only makes them more enticing, particularly compared with the S&P 500, which trades for closer to 18 times.

Valuation alone, though, isn’t a good enough reason to buy. Consider the fact that the stocks are expected to grow earnings at about 4% a year on average for the coming three years, well below the S&P 500’s 9%. What’s more, that group of 13 stocks has lost investors an average of about 7% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained about 21%. headtopics.com

