Amber Gray Stars in Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical Production

Amber Gray is here: sitting in the back row of the theater at The Shed on a mid-November afternoon, a cup of tea in hand. Sitting on a high-backed bar stool, the actress is facing the empty stage where in several hours she will perform the next showing of “Here We Are.” The actress stars in the new musical production by Stephen Sondheim and David Ives, notable for being Sondheim’s final work before he died in late 2021.

“I auditioned on March 22, which is Sondheim’s and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s birthday,” says Gray of coming onboard the project. “So everything about it felt kind of blessed from the beginning.” The musical is based on two films by Surrealist Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” and “Exterminating Angel.” In the first half of the production, within a sparse set, the cast embarks on a neverending quest for brunch; in the second act, they find themselves camped out in the ornate living room of a friend’s estate — and without rational explanation, they are unable to leave. The end of the world looms outside of the privileged spac





