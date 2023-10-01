Amber Alert issued for Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from NY state park

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOREAU, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday morning for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a campsite in upstate New York.Charlotte Sena was last seen at about 6:47 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference on Sunday.

“On a picture-perfect fall day here in Upstate New York, Charlotte Sena’s family and friends gathered for a weekend of friendship and food and enjoying one of the last few days of good weather,” Hochul told reporters. “But instead, the day turned into every parent’s nightmare.”

***AMBER ALERT UPDATED DESCRIPTION*** PLEASE SHARE! NYSP has activated AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. Anyone with any information should call the NYSP at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911.Officials with the New York State Police believe Sena is in danger due to the overnight low temperatures in the area, headtopics.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Police: 9-Year-Old Girl May Have Been Snatched From NY ParkCharlotte Sena went for a bike ride on Saturday night while her family was camping.

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, last seen camping with family in Upstate New York9-year-old Charlotte Sena was last seen on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany.

Amber Alert issued after 9-year-old goes missing in upstate New York parkState police conducted an exhaustive search for Charlotte Sena and now believe she may have been abducted. CBS New York's Tony Aiello has the story.

New York State Police activate Amber Alert for 9-year-old girl who went missing during camping tripNew York State Police are searching for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who was last seen late Saturday on a family camping trip in Moreau Lake State Park. An Amber Alert was activated on Sunday. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the latest.

Chicago police issue alert of 4 armed robberies on South, Southwest SidesThe robberies happened within minutes in the Ashburn, McKinley Park, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods between 8:15 p.m. and 9:27 p.m.

CPD issue alert of armed robberies within minutes on South, Southwest SidesPolice say a group of five or six males drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near the victims before exiting with a firearm.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskMOREAU, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday morning for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a campsite in upstate New York.Charlotte Sena was last seen at about 6:47 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference on Sunday.

“On a picture-perfect fall day here in Upstate New York, Charlotte Sena’s family and friends gathered for a weekend of friendship and food and enjoying one of the last few days of good weather,” Hochul told reporters. “But instead, the day turned into every parent’s nightmare.”

***AMBER ALERT UPDATED DESCRIPTION*** PLEASE SHARE! NYSP has activated AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. Anyone with any information should call the NYSP at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911.Officials with the New York State Police believe Sena is in danger due to the overnight low temperatures in the area,

Police said the girl is 4 feet, 6 inches tall with blond hair, green eyes and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a Pokemon shirt, blue pants and black Crocs when she was last seen on Saturday, according to the newspaper.

The Amber Alert, which was issued 16 hours after she went missing, stated that Sena “was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”Hochul said that a command post was set up at the state park and that more than 100 personnel were deployed to assist in the search, the newspaper reported.

Stephanie O’Neil, the public information officer for State Police Troop G, said that Sena had been to the park before but was not overly familiar with it.

“She is a highly intelligent, adventurous 9-year-old -- but obviously this is out of character for her,” O’Neil told the

“We’ll keep the members of the public updated. I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter,” Hochul told reporters. “She’s all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”Danny Glover will play Santa Claus in upcoming film, ‘The Naughty Nine’