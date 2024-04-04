Amazon to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in AWS

Amazon is laying off several hundred workers in its cloud computing unit, AWS . The cuts were made in sales, marketing, global services , and physical stores technology teams. The company stated that it needed to streamline certain areas.

Amazon has been reducing its headcount since the pandemic.

