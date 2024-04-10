Amazon to End Payments for Alexa Skill Developers

Amazon will stop paying developers to create skills for Alexa after June 30th, 2024. The company started paying developers in 2017, offering a $100 monthly credit to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and additional payments based on skill popularity.

However, as the skills didn't generate significant revenue for Amazon, the company began reducing payments in 2020. This decision aligns with Amazon's focus on newer tools that use large language models (LLMs) to enhance Alexa's capabilities.

