Amazon to cut hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS

The AWS layoffs follow other layoffs that happened at Amazon and its subsidiaries this year, including at Prime Video, the MGM Studios unit and Twitch, the social media platform owned by Amazon. Amazon said on April 3, 2024, it's cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS as part of a strategic shift. Amazon said Wednesday it's cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS as part of a strategic shift.

The company will trim"a few hundred roles" in the team that overlooks technology for physical stores, a move that comes just a day after Amazon said it was In addition to the physical stores technology team, Amazon said it's cutting"several hundred roles" in the AWS sales, marketing and global service organization. Most of those cuts are related to business changes in AWS training and certification programs as well as sales operation

Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS

Amazon cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS
Amazon said Wednesday it's cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS as part of a strategic shift

Amazon's AWS Division to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees in Store Technology and Sales UnitsAmazon's cloud computing division, AWS, is laying off hundreds of employees in its physical stores technology and sales and marketing units. The company stated that it needs to streamline certain areas of the organization to focus on key strategic areas. However, Amazon is committed to supporting the affected employees in their transition to new roles.

Amazon to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in AWS and Physical Stores Technology TeamAmazon is reducing its workforce in AWS and the team responsible for technology in physical stores. The cuts are related to business changes in training, certification programs, and sales operations. The company states that these decisions are necessary to invest in other business priorities.

Amazon to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in AWS as Part of Strategic ShiftAmazon is reducing its workforce in its cloud computing unit AWS, specifically in the technology team for physical stores and the sales, marketing, and global service organization. The cuts are a result of business changes in AWS training and certification programs and sales operations.

