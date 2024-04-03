Amazon to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in AWS as Part of Strategic Shift

Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS as part of a strategic shift. The company will trim a few hundred roles in the team that overlooks technology for physical stores, as well as several hundred roles in the AWS sales, marketing, and global service organization.

These cuts are related to business changes in AWS training and certification programs as well as sales operations.

