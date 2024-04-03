Amazon to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in AWS and Physical Stores Technology Team

Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS as part of a strategic shift. The company will trim a few hundred roles in the team that oversees technology for physical stores, and several hundred roles in the AWS sales, marketing, and global service organization. These cuts are related to business changes in training and certification programs as well as sales operations.

Amazon spokesperson Duncan Neasham stated that these decisions are difficult but necessary to invest in other business priorities

