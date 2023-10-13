Amazon says this week's Prime Day event 'outpaced' 2022, but 'halo effect' mixed

Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday said that this week’s two-day Prime Day event “outpaced” the one the online retailer held last year, ahead of what is expected to be another holiday season driven by big discounts as shoppers continue to seek shelter from higher prices.

“This event outpaced last year’s holiday kick-off event, with more Prime members shopping this year,” Doug Herrington, chief executive of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a statement Thursday. The event, known as Prime Big Deal Days, took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adobe ADBE, +1.77% said it expected this month’s Prime Day event to bring in $8.1 billion in sales, up 6.1% year over year. The firm said specific figures might be available next month. Adobe expects U.S. customers to spend a record $221.8 billion online over the holiday season overall, a 4.8% gain over last year, while making cutbacks on things like faster shipping options in an effort to have a happier holiday season. More shopping, Adobe has said, could be crammed into big discount days offered by Amazon and other retailers, like Walmart Inc. WMT, +0. headtopics.com

Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, said in an interview that customers, still being squeezed by inflation, were likelier to make trade-offs and do more more research to find the best holiday deals. The company’s own data signaled that when shoppers looked at options beyond Amazon, they weren’t impressed.

Still, other data shows that online retailers that offered discounts this week were rewarded with bigger sales increases. Retailers outside of Amazon that offered their own discounts during the two-day Amazon event saw a 38% sales gain on the first day, and 42% on the second, according to data from Criteo, which analyzed sales statistics for 24 million products across thousands of U.S. retailers. headtopics.com

