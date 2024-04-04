Amazon's "Just Walk Out" Technology Relies on Human Reviewers, Reports Reveal

Amazon 's " Just Walk Out " technology, introduced in 2016, relies heavily on human reviewers in India , despite being marketed as a fully automated checkout-free system. Recent reports have exposed the reality behind the technology, revealing that it is not purely AI-driven.

