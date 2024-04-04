Amazon's Just Walk Out stores relied on '1,000 people in India watching,' not AI

While Amazon 's Just Walk Out technology at its Fresh grocery stores was touted as being powered by artificial intelligence, a new report says it actually relied heavily on manual monitoring by some 1,000 people in India . Amazon announced this week that it will be bailing on the Just Walk Out checkout technology — which used cameras and sensors to scan each item — and shift to the ' Dash Cart ,' a self-checkout shopping alternative.

The Information website first reported that 'Amazon's artificial intelligence technology just meant outsourcing hundreds of jobs overseas to workers who can watch you shop in real time,' according to the Daily Mail

Amazon Just Walk Out AI Manual Monitoring India Dash Cart Self-Checkout

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A's get first win on Toro's walk-off walk, beat Guardians 4-3Pinch-hitter Abraham Toro forced in the game-ending run when he drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and the A's beat the Guardians 4-3 on Sunday.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Amazon's "Just Walk Out" Technology Relies on Human Reviewers, Reports RevealAmazon's "Just Walk Out" technology, touted as a fully automated checkout-free system, has been revealed to rely heavily on human reviewers, particularly a team of over 1,000 workers in India. Recent reports shed light on the reality behind the technology, exposing that it is not purely AI-driven.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Amazon replaces 'Just Walk Out' technology with Dash Carts in Fresh storesAmazon is introducing Dash Carts to replace its 'Just Walk Out' technology in Fresh stores. The new carts allow customers to scan groceries and complete the checkout process.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Amazon abandons cashier-less checkout system, 'Just Walk Out,' in favor of smart shopping cartAmazon has decided to give up on its Just Walk Out program and switch over to “Dash Carts,' which enables customers to scan and weigh items on the cart.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Amazon removing cashier-less 'Just Walk Out' technology from grocery storesAmazon says it is replacing its 'Just Walk Out' technology Dash Carts that enable shoppers to scan groceries, connect to online shopping lists, and complete their grocery checkout process.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Amazon abandons cashier-less checkout system, 'Just Walk Out' technology in US grocery storesThe cashier-less technology was first launched in Cerritos, California in 2021.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »