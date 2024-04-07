Amazon's Efforts to Reduce Waste and Improve Environmental Impact of Online Deliveries

Amazon is working to reduce waste and improve the environmental impact of online deliveries . The company is trying to ship products in their original packaging and is working with vendors to ensure packages are not damaged during delivery.

They are also experimenting with reusable bags for products like groceries and liquids. The goal is to reduce waste and save the planet, one shipment at a time.

