Amazon's Black Friday Sale Offers Discounts on Own Devices

For what feels like the billionth time this year, Amazon is once again throwing a massive sale on an assortment of its own devices. This time, however, it’s in honor of Black Friday, even though the marquee shopping event doesn’t actually take place until November 24th. Not that we’re complaining.
A lot of the standout deals we last saw during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event are back, after all, giving you yet another opportunity to save on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Echo Pop, and the Kindle Scribe, among other tech. In some cases, Amazon is even offering steeper discounts than we saw in October, which is also the case at Best Buy, Target, and other retailers. Here, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals you can already get on Amazon devices. We’ll also continue to update this post, along with our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as more deals trickle in. The best TV and streaming device deals * Amazon’s new Fire TV Soundbar is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 ($20 off), which matches its best price to dat
