Amazon Replaces 'Just Walk Out' Technology at Grocery Stores

Amazon is replacing its ' Just Walk Out ' technology at its grocery stores with Dash Cart , a smart shopping cart that allows customers to scan groceries, link to online shopping lists, and check out their groceries.

Amazon is walking back its 'Just Walk Out' technology at its grocery stores, reining in grand promises of an automated, friction-less checkout. Amazon said it is removing the technology at US Amazon Fresh grocery stores which allows customers to pay for their groceries without waiting in line for a cashier or using a self-checkout machine. Instead, Amazon said it's replacing it with Dash Cart at its more than 40 locations, a 'smart shopping cart' which allows shoppers to scan groceries, link to online shopping lists and check out their groceries.

