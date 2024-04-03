Amazon Removes Cashierless Checkout from Fresh Supermarkets in the U.S.

Amazon is removing its cashierless checkout systems at Fresh supermarkets in the U.S., the company confirmed, marking the latest recalibration of its grocery strategy. The company won't include the system, called Just Walk Out, in existing Fresh stores or in new locations slated to open soon. The system tracks and tallies up items as shoppers place them in their carts, enabling people to skip the checkout line.

Amazon spokesperson Carly Golden stated that they have redesigned their Amazon Fresh stores to offer a better shopping experience and have seen positive results so far

