Amazon Removes Cashier-Less Checkout from Fresh Grocery Stores

Amazon is removing its cashier-less checkout, also known as its "Just Walk Out" technology, from its Fresh grocery store locations across the U.S., the company announced Wednesday. In a statement to Fox News Digital, Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin said that the company has reworked its "Just Walk Out" technology and created "Dash Carts.

" "We’ve also heard from customers that while they enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out, they also wanted the ability to easily find nearby products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved while shopping throughout the store," Martin said. "To deliver even more convenience to our customers, we’re rolling out the Amazon Dash Cart, our smart-shopping carts, which allow customers all these benefits, including skipping the checkout line," she adde

