Amazon Rainforest Nearing Catastrophic Tipping Point

The Amazon rainforest is heading towards a catastrophic tipping point due to deforestation. As trees disappear, the forest's ability to return moisture to the atmosphere declines, leading to less rainfall, higher temperatures, and a dry forest. Unless deforestation levels drop, over half of the Amazon could become savanna within decades.





Unprecedented Drought Grips Amazon RainforestLast month, a portion of the Negro River in the Amazon rainforest near Manaus, Brazil, shrank to a depth of just 12.70 metres — its lowest level in 120 years, when measurements began. In Lake Tefé, about 500 kilometres west, more than 150 river dolphins were found dead, not because of low water levels, but probably because the lake had reached temperatures close to 40 °C. These are symptoms of the unprecedented drought gripping the Amazon rainforest this year. Climate change is involved.

Wildfire in Hawaii Rainforest Highlights Impact of Climate ChangeA wildfire burning in a remote Oahu rainforest is underscoring a new reality for normally lush Hawaii just a few months after a devastating blaze on Maui leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people.

Nearing Completion: GARS Intersection RenovationThe GARS intersection, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is finally nearing completion after two seasons of renovation. The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) has been working on improving safety and traffic flow at the intersection, which has been a cause of large traffic build ups and accidents. GARS currently has the second most accidents of any intersection in the interior.

Hawaii wildfire destroying irreplaceable rainforest on OahuHONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire burning in a remote Hawaii rainforest is underscoring a new reality for the normally lush island state just a few months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people.

Ancient Animal Thought to Be Extinct Suddenly Found in RainforestVideo of the Attenborough's long-beaked echidna was remotely captured by trail cameras.

Seattle Seahawks Designate Dareke Young for Return to PracticeDareke Young is nearing his return to the active roster.

