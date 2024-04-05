Amazon Notifies Customers About Potentially Unsafe Eclipse Glasses

Some VERIFY readers say Amazon notified them that their eclipse glasses may not be safe and issued refunds. Here’s what customers need to know.Some people have purchased their glasses from Amazon ahead of the eclipse. But several VERIFY readers say the online retailer sent them notices that their eclipse glasses may not be safe and issued refunds for their purchases.

Amazon is notifying and providing refunds to some customers who purchased solar eclipse glasses that may not be sourced from a supplier on theThis does not necessarily mean the eclipse glasses are unsafe, but Amazon is still recommending that people do not use them to view the upcoming eclipse on April 8, according to an emailed notice sent to a VERIFY team member. The emailed notice said the product “was not included in the American Astronomical Society’s list of safe suppliers of solar eclipse viewers and therefore may not be safe for viewing a solar eclips

