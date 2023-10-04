Amazon, Microsoft Cloud Services Face UK Competition Probe

The U.K.'s communications regulator has referred the cloud market to the country's competition watchdog for an investigation, alleging that certain features by market leaders Amazon and Microsoft could limit competition.

The Office of Communications regulator said Thursday that a market study found that high fees for transferring data, committed spend discounts and technical restrictions could make it difficult for customers to switch cloud provider or to use multiple providers.

"Some U.K. businesses have told us they're concerned about it being too difficult to switch or mix and match cloud provider, and it's not clear that competition is working well.

The regulator said Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft had a combined market share in the U.K. of 70% to 80% in 2022. The CMA will now start an independent investigation to decide whether there is an impact on competition.

