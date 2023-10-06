The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

When licensing the program, the Federal Communications Commission stipulated that at least half of the planned satellites be operating by 2026 and all of them by 2029.The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Read more:

AP »

Amazon Prepares to Challenge SpaceX’s Starlink With Maiden Satellite LaunchJeff Bezos’s space venture, Project Kuiper, is set for a Friday launch, aiming to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink in the satellite internet arena.

Amazon to launch first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceXAmazon’s Project Kuiper aims to put more than 3,000 satellites in orbit to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink service.

Amazon Launches First Satellites in Bid to Challenge SpaceX’s StarlinkRocket carrying e-commerce firm’s Project Kuiper prototypes lifted off from Florida

Amazon set to launch its first Project Kuiper satellite internet prototypesAmazon aims to launch the first pair of prototypes for its Project Kuiper satellite internet system.

How to Watch Amazon Launch the First 2 Project Kuiper SatellitesThe two prototype spacecraft will test systems to be used in a planned megaconstellation to provide internet service from orbit that will eventually compete with SpaceX’s Starlink service.

Watch Live as Amazon's First Internet Satellites Launch to OrbitThe Elon Musk versus Jeff Bezos space rivalry intensifies on Friday as ULA's Atlas 5 rocket is set to launch two prototype satellites for Project Kuiper.