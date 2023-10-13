Amazon gives Taylor Swift ample face time as she cheers on the Chiefs

Amazon was primed and ready to have Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium, and they made sure she got ample face time as she joined Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and others in a suite above the field. The pregame show featured at least four shots of Swift entering the stadium and interacting with Donna Kelce in the suite.

If Kelce scores six touchdowns, who the hell knows what we’re going to do? But, for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That’s our thought. After that, you sort of make it, one of my favorite words — farcical.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Al Michaels dishes on Amazon’s Taylor Swift coverage plan if she’s at Chiefs gameTaylor Swift is rumored to be hitting 'Thursday Night Football' to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce. Al Michaels dished on how Amazon will cover her.

Taylor Swift back in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce as Chiefs take on BroncosWelcome back to Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Sits With Travis Kelce's Mom At Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Denver BroncosMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

Taylor Swift attends Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday nightTaylor Swift made another Arrowhead Stadium appearance for Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday night, marking the songstress' third time attending a Kansas City game amid the Travis Kelce romance rumors.

Taylor Swift arrives at Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis KelceThe “Cruel Summer” songstress has attended three of the last four Kansas City Chiefs games amid her budding romance with the hunky NFL star.

Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs-Broncos Game for Travis KelceTaylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos amid dating rumors with Travis Kelce.