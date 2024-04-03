Amazon Fresh to Remove Checkout-Less System from Stores

Amazon Fresh on Tuesday said it will remove its checkout-less system and continue rolling out Dash Carts instead. The Just Walk Out system will disappear from Amazon’s grocery locations and won’t be included in any upcoming stores this year. The retail giant said the system will be replaced with Dash Carts, which use sensors to track what items customers put in their baskets.

“We’ve also heard from customers that while they enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out, they also wanted the ability to easily find nearby products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved while shopping throughout the store,” Amazon spokeswoman Carly Golden said of the change. Just Walk Out launched in 201

