Amazon Celebrates Alexa's 8th Birthday with Discounts on Alexa-Enabled Devices

Believe it or not, Amazon’s Alexa is turning eight years old on November 6th, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a number of Alexa-enabled devices. There are a lot of good deals on everything from streaming sticks and soundbars to Fire tablets, though some of our favorite deals are available on smart displays and smart speakers. Right now, for example, the company is throwing in Sengled’s 800-lumen color smart bulb for free when you buy the latest Echo Show 5 at its all-time low of $39

.99 ($69.99 off). You can also buy the smart display by itself for $39.99 ($50 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 5.5-inch display is just as small as its predecessor, but this time, it arrives with a new speaker system that produces clearer sound and twice the bass. It also features updated mics and improved processing power. And of course, as an Alexa-enabled display, you can use it to control other smart home devices, set alarms, get news reports, and perform other tasks. Let’s face it: Apple’s FineWoven fabric ain’t great. It’s nowhere near as premium of a material as Apple’s now-discontinued leather accessories, showing signs of wear and tear much faster. Luckily, though, Woot’s giving you another chance to at least pick up the discontinued leather AirTag Loops and key ring before they disappear altogether. Now through November 7th, Woot is selling one leather AirTag Loop in brown, yellow, and red for $1

