Amazon Abandons Just Walk Out Program for Dash Carts in Grocery Stores

Amazon has decided to give up on its Just Walk Out program and switch fully to Dash Carts for its brick-and-mortar grocery stores. The company is pulling Just Walk Out from larger stores and sprucing up the stores as it prepares to expand Amazon Fresh locations.

Amazon will continue using Just Walk Out in smaller corner stores. Despite acquiring Whole Foods in 2017, Amazon has struggled with in-person retail and closed several of its physical stores.

