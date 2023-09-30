Amazing Star Wars Art Celebrates Anakin Skywalker & Ahsoka's Reunion

Ahsoka and Anakin's reunion was a pivotal moment. The tragic shared history made their reunion in Ahsoka all the more emotional, and artist kayobomber on Instagram captured the importance of that moment in a stunning piece of Star Wars fan art.

Anakin and Ahsoka holding hands signify the depth of their relationship and the trust they once had in one another. Ahsoka was just as important to Anakin as Obi-Wan Kenobi or Padmé Amidala once were, and being able to teach her one last lesson and provide her with closure in the World Between Worlds was the greatest gift Anakin could have given his old Padawan in Ahsoka.

Related: Anakin & Ahsoka's History In Star Wars Explained Why Ahsoka Needed To Reunite With Anakin One Last Time Since discovering the truth of Darth Vader’s identity in Star Wars Rebels season 2, Ahsoka has harbored an enormous sense of grief and loss. She felt it was her fault that he fell to the dark side. She “abandoned” him in The Clone Wars, despite his unrelenting belief in her, and Ahsoka couldn’t help but wonder whether she might have been able to stop his tragic turn had she stayed.

