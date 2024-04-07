Amazing Cosmic Coincidence: Moon to Block Out Sun in Total Eclipse

For several minutes our humble moon will manage to block out the light of an object 400 times its size, as millions along a 100-mile-or-so corridor from the Mexican Pacific Coast to Newfoundland that will slice through western Pennsylvania, experience a total eclipse . It so happens that on Monday the moon is making one of its closer approaches of the year, and will be positioned about 400 times nearer to Earth than the sun.

In that alignment, from our perspective, both the sun and moon will appear to be about the same size in the sky. As the moon passes between the earth and sun, starting shortly after 2 p.m

