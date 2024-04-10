Amanda Knox Defends Herself in Italian Court in Slander Case

Amanda Knox is once again defending herself in an Italian court in a slander case that could clear her name completely. This comes after her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher . Despite the conviction of a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the crime scene, doubts about Knox's involvement persist in Italy and with Kercher's family. The slander case , brought by the man Knox falsely accused, is one of the reasons for this doubt.

This article provides an overview of the case and its background

