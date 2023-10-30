Today in How To LA: Volunteers fill in the staffing gap to restore forest trails, Santa Anas kicks in; plus, walkers and cyclists take over the 110 freeway., one of the groups that is working with the Forest Service to restore and maintain the trails across the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.the historic Mount Wilson trail in Sierra Madre after last year’s record-breaking flooding.

Two of L.A.’s oldest comic book stores, Geoffrey’s Comics in Torrance and Hi De-Ho Comics in Santa Monica, areon Dec. 31. Anne To writes about the lasting impact of these shops, which have had some of the industry’s big names walk through their doors.

Pedestrians, cyclists and skaters danced to live music performances as they traveled the route connecting communities like Chinatown, Highland Park and Pasadena. The Forest Service is tasked with managing about 650 miles of trails in the Angeles National Forest, one of the most recreated forests in the country. Some 4.5 million people hike, bike, camp or otherwise spend time in the forest every year.Volunteer groups such as the Lowelifes are playing increasingly essential roles in trail maintenance in the forest, filling gaps that are widening as a result of a lack of government funding and staffing, plus the escalating impacts of the climate crisis. headtopics.com

“Right now, our priority is trying to address a wildfire crisis,” said Justin Seastrand, a natural resource specialist with the Forest Service in the Angeles National Forest. “It can be challenging to make sure other programs like trails, recreation, and those types of things, also get some attention.”The Forest Service provides trail work, chainsaw, jackhammer and safety training to groups such as the Lowelifes, who can then pass on that knowledge to their volunteers.

“For us, it's a very expensive place to live — 'nobody gets rich working for the government’ is the cliche we use,” Seastrand said. “It is really challenging to recruit and retain people. A lot of our jobs don't pay a lot. And then with the volunteer side, they don't get paid to do this, yet they still find time to come out and have passion and dedication and bring all these great skills. So I hope we can not only sustain that, but see that grow over time. headtopics.com

